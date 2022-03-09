Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

