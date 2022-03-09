Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224. Fathom has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 50.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fathom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

