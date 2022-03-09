FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $800.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.48) and last traded at GBX 842 ($11.03), with a volume of 26168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.88).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.59) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £931.46 million and a PE ratio of 30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.33.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

