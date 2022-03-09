Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 563,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

