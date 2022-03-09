Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.