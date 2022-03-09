FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 136,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,956. FIGS has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,716,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

