FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,847,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FIGS by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 284,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

