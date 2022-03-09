FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.
In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.
About FIGS (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.