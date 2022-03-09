Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FLMMF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FLMMF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.