Financial Comparison: Enservco (ENSV) and Its Competitors

Enservco (NYSE: ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enservco to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s competitors have a beta of 2.36, suggesting that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enservco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -3.85 Enservco Competitors $2.38 billion -$13.15 million 12.38

Enservco’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enservco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 459 2118 2702 114 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Enservco’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.63% -132.29% -5.45%

Summary

Enservco competitors beat Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

