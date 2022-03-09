Financial Contrast: Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) versus The Competition

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EWTX – Get Rating) is one of 929 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Edgewise Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors 5663 20086 42495 828 2.56

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 207.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.52%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -12.46% -12.13% Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors -4,326.73% -133.80% -12.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -$42.81 million -2.15 Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $260.71 million 0.18

Edgewise Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.