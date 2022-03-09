Financial Contrast: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02%

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fisker $110,000.00 30,488.74 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -6.93

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hyundai Motor and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fisker has a consensus target price of $23.55, indicating a potential upside of 106.72%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Fisker beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

