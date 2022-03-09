Financial Review: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) vs. Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

60.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northwest Bancshares and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 0 8 7 0 2.47

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $13.51, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $75.77, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.49% 9.86% 1.07% Citigroup 27.37% 12.85% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.09 $154.32 million $1.21 11.32 Citigroup $79.87 billion 1.36 $21.95 billion $10.08 5.44

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.