FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0892 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $42.76 million and $12.00 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004054 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 813,658,342 coins and its circulating supply is 479,556,066 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.