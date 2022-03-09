First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

