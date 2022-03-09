First Financial Corp IN Has $1.26 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,804,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,577,000 after acquiring an additional 194,769 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. 1,049,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

