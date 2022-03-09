First Financial Corp IN Has $265,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 763,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

