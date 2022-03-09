First Financial Corp IN Sells 355 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,674. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

