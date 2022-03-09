First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

