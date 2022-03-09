First Hawaiian Bank Invests $588,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON opened at $276.93 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

