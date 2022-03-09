First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of SJM opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $117.83 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

