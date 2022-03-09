First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,450 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 973.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

