First Hawaiian Bank Sells 261 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.44. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

