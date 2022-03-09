First Hawaiian Bank Sells 877 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Flex by 128.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.