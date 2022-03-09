First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

