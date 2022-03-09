First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 27,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

