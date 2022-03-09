Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.42. Five Below reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,241. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

