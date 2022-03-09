Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 11,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,534. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

