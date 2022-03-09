Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FSFL opened at GBX 109.55 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £668.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. Foresight Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 93.50 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,337.70 ($1,752.75).
Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.
