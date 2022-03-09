Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.37 ($1.43), with a volume of 230450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £669.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a current ratio of 152.26.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,752.75).

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.