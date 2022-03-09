ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. 35,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

