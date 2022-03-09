Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $980.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

