Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $883.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.00 million and the lowest is $877.80 million. Fortinet reported sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.96. 116,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,374. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.86 and a 200 day moving average of $318.12.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

