Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.97

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 1388440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

