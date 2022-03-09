FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

FRT traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,426. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

