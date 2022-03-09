FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.11 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

