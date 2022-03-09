FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter.

RNP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,899. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

