Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 14,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. FOX has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

