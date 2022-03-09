Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 874,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

