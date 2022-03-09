Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.47

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 152237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.
FRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.
