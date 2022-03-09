Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter.

FEIM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 8,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Frequency Electronics worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

