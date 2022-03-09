Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 757.80 ($9.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 744.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 823.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.53) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.27) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.29).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

