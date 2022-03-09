Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of FTEK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 1,694,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,663. The company has a market cap of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
