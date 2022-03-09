Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 1,694,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,663. The company has a market cap of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

