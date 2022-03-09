Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,158,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

