Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Futu comprises 3.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $92,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Futu by 159.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $181.44.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.