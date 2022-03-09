Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Futu from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.80.

FUTU opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

