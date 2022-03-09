FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CEMI opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.