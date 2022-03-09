FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

AEM stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

