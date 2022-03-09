FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 831,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 146,422 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 383,841 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.