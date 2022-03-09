FY2022 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Cut by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

