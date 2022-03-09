FY2022 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Decreased by Analyst

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

